International groups call for action to Stop Enforced Disappearances
A conference featuring a number of international groups to commemorate the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, observed on August 30.
Every year International groups in Washington DC join hands on this issue. Sindhi Foundation is gravely concerned about recent escalation in enforced disappearances of Sindhi people in Pakistan”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EngWashington DC, August 28, 2020
— Munawar Laghari
The Sindhi Foundation aims to put an end to the practice of enforced disappearance as well as address current and past disappearances by bringing perpetrators to justice. To this end, the Sindhi Foundation is organizing a conference featuring a number of international groups to commemorate the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which is observed each year on August 30.
A very distinguished panel will join us virtually on August 30, 2020 at 11:00 am (US Eastern Time) to discuss the issue of enforced disappearances.
The Honorable Congressman Brad Sherman, a senior member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee will offer a brief statement.
The speakers in the panel are, Luciano Hazan from Argentina, Chairman of United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, Mr. Sindhi Inam, a survivor of enforced disappearance from Sindh, Bhuchung Tsering from Washington D.C., the Vice President of the International Campaign for Tibet, Mr. Mahinthan Sivasubramani, Minister of Human Rights, Mass Atrocities and Prevention of Genocide with the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, Ms. Rebiya Kadeer, Leader of the Uyghur National Movement, Mr. Leonce Byimana, Executive Director of Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition International (TASSC), Mr. T Kumar, Senior Advisor of UNHR, and Munawar Laghari, Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation. The program will be moderated by Mr. George “Billy” Hackett III.
In his message for the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the crime of enforced disappearances is rife across the world. As Enforced Disappearances remain unchecked, the Secretary General calls on states in his observance message to ratify International Convention as crucial first step to ending crime.
"International groups are joining hands to continue to bring awareness and educate people about enforced disappearances which is a crime against humanity. Sindhi Foundation is gravely concerned about recent escalation in enforced disappearances of Sindhi people in Pakistan ” Laghari says in advance of the event.
Munawar Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+1 202-378-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook