Unique Abacus Math Training Location for Children to open in Bothell, WA

UCMAS improves the confidence and self-esteem and helps children become motivated learners – the best route to success in academics and beyond.” — Founder Dr. Dino Wong

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children from Bothell, Washington, are all set to get access to top quality Abacus mental math education.

UCMAS, a globally renowned mental math program with presence in more than 80 countries, will soon open its doors in the city. Scheduled for a virtual grand opening on 8th September 2020, UCMAS Bothell aims to empower children from across communities with enhanced skills and confidence through a proven mental math training methodology.

“What makes UCMAS so effective is that the program doesn’t merely focus on either math, science, worksheets or help in child’s homework. Unlike other after school programs, UCMAS looks for holistic development of a child,” voiced Krishna Kumar, Area Representative - UCMAS (Washington).

Explaining the elaborate benefits of the program, he further says that UCMAS improves whole-brain capabilities using Abacus & develops lifelong cognitive skills in a child, with the help of which children excel not just in academics, but also in extra-curricular activities.

To date we have over 6,000 centres in over 80 countries worldwide, including USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, China, Australia and the Middle East. With over 3 million children trained across the globe, UCMAS Learning Centres serve a real need to boost child development and brainpower for children aged 5 to 13.

In North America, UCMAS started its operations in 2004 in the Canada GTA (Greater Toronto Area) and now has expanded into the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia & Saskatchewan. We currently have 100+ franchise locations in North America and have trained over 50,000 students. We are very excited that we are now licensed to operate in most of the states in the USA, with operations commenced in MI, FL, WA, NJ & TX states. Our goal is to continue to expand by providing this valuable child development program by having a local UCMAS Centre in every community across North America.

By offering Mental Math and Abacus training, our UCMAS Mental Math program strengthens children's memory, concentration and focus. It increases self-confidence and leads to greater proficiency in math skills and overall academic achievement.

Along with mental math curriculum, the program is also reported to organize grand annual competitions among its students at provincial, national and international level.



About UCMAS:

Set up in 1993 in Malaysia, UCMAS has been offering Abacus-based mental math education for the past 25+ years and has successfully trained 3 million+ children worldwide. The UCMAS Program, along with strengthening math skills & whole brain development, establishes foundational building blocks like memory, concentration, creativity and problem-solving capabilities.

The US government funded scientific research by MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and UCSD was conducted and on UCMAS students of India, which indicated their enhanced brain development.

