Fourth Annual Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament Supports Kids with Arthritis

2020 Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament at the Golf Club at Newcastle.

2020 event raises $4,930 for Seattle Children’s Hospital Pediatric Rheumatology.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based Inmedix continued its effort to support kids with arthritis with its 4th annual Inmedix charity golf tournament at the Golf Club at Newcastle on Monday, August 24, 2020. While the event was attenuated in scale in order to accommodate for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the effort raised another $4,930 to support kids with arthritis at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Over the past four years, the tournament has now donated $38,000 for research and other pressing needs at the University of Washington Division of Pediatric Rheumatology.

“Under challenging circumstances,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO and Co-founder, “I would like to thank all of the participating players, supporting volunteers, Inmedix personnel and the Golf Club at Newcastle, Newcastle, WA. Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases continue, despite COVID-19. Our entire organization and investors are proud to make what contributions we can to eventually eradicate these diseases, especially from children.”

Inmedix is bringing two important advances to medicine: cloud-based clinical diagnostics and immuno-autonomics - the interface between immune function and stress, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Fight-or-flight stress can drive autoimmune disease to excess and contribute to treatment resistance. With its cloud-based ANS Neuroscan™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix seeks to quantify ANS stress state as a factor affecting immune function, disease severity and treatment outcomes in patients with autoimmune diseases.



About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of fight-or-flight stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.



