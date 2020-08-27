Paving to begin on I-90 between Buffalo and Sheridan

SHERIDAN – Motorists traveling westbound from Buffalo to Sheridan will encounter milling and paving operations beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

Simon Contractors will begin milling the driving or right lane of the westbound lane of I-90 beginning at mile marker 45.10 east of the Piney Creek Exit and move west to mile marker 33.12 near the Meade Creek Exit.

Motorists will encounter lane closures, reduced speed limits, flagging operations and heavy truck traffic while traveling this stretch of I-90. Motorists are asked to please respect the posted speed limits, especially at the bridges where the speed limit will be posted at 35 mph and do their part to keep WYDOT employees and Simon Contractors safe within this work zone.

The hours of operation for this project will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public information specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 752-3022. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1 or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 4 on Facebook.