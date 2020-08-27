FWP seeking input Big Spring Creek draft environmental assessment

Fish & Wildlife - Region 4

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has prepared a draft environmental assessment for public review regarding a proposal to apply a bank stabilization/riparian enhancement treatment on a portion of Big Spring Creek near the boundary between the Carroll Trail and Machler Easement Fishing Access Sites near Lewistown.

The project would stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion while allowing natural stream migration, enhances the aquatic habitat by incorporating woody debris and encouraging streambank vegetative growth.

Copies of the draft environmental assessment (EA) can be obtained at the FWP Lewistown Area Resource Office located at 333 Airport Road, Lewistown, Montana or on FWP's website at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/environmentalAssessments/developmentImprovementsAndEnhancements/pn_0422.html.

The draft EA will be open for public review and comment from Aug. 25 through Sept. 24.