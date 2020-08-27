Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,058 in the last 365 days.

Re: RT 15 Jericho Near Lawrence Heights

VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho by the intersection of Lawrence Heights is now open for travel.

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

From: Helfant, Nikia via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, August 27, 2020 3:36 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: RT 15 Jericho Near Lawrence Heights

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho by the intersection of Lawrence Heights is currently closed at this time due to a motor vehicle accident. Troopers, the fire department, & EMS personnel are working quickly to clear the area.

 

There are no details on  the crash at this point, and no estimate on when traffic will be back to normal. Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Nikia Helfant

ECD-II

Williston PSAP, Troop A

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

 

You just read:

Re: RT 15 Jericho Near Lawrence Heights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.