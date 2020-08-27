Re: RT 15 Jericho Near Lawrence Heights
VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho by the intersection of Lawrence Heights is now open for travel.
VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho by the intersection of Lawrence Heights is currently closed at this time due to a motor vehicle accident. Troopers, the fire department, & EMS personnel are working quickly to clear the area.
There are no details on the crash at this point, and no estimate on when traffic will be back to normal. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
