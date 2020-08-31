NEXCOM Partners with Coral from Google to Provide More Efficient and Secure AI Edge Telematics Solutions
NEXCOM telematics solutions with Coral AI Edge from Google allows users to quickly, efficiently, and securely perform inference at the edge.FREMONT, CA, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM is thrilled to present its series of Coral AI Edge telematics solutions, featuring Edge TPU Accelerator. Coral from Google allows users to quickly, efficiently, and securely perform inference at the edge, avoiding additional time and costs of uploading to a centralized cloud. The NEXCOM and Google collaboration creates all-in-one AI ecosystems that support several specific use cases in the transportation and public works sectors, including object detection and condition monitoring.
The onboard Google Edge AI accelerator ASIC is small but sophisticated enough to perform inference with big data and deep neural networks. Its compact mPCIe form factor allows it to be energy efficient, space saving, and lower cost, especially compared to competitors’ solutions. Developers and system integrators that are familiar with other Google Cloud services will enjoy seamless, end-to-end infrastructure integration.
Additionally, Google Coral TPUs use proprietary TensorFlow Lite, an open-source machine learning inference framework, to train new or pre-existing models for deployment on any of NEXCOM’s Google Coral AI Edge telematics solutions. Using the framework locally on its platforms means lower latency, less time, and more privacy, enabling users to complete modeling and learning tasks more quickly and securely.
NEXCOM’s array of Google Coral AI accelerator solutions emphasize deep learning for increased transportation safety and efficiency. For instance, the telematics gateways’ PoE ports support IP cameras for continuous onboard surveillance, yet also combine with optical character recognition (OCR) for automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) capabilities. Along the same vein, people counting and tracking functions integrate with GPS to provide valuable data such as load factors and passenger usage, without incurring unnecessary human labor expenditures. Smart sensors provide another layer of safety by learning to detect foreign objects, and thus avoid accidents. The control center can utilize this information to manage traffic at intersections. All of the aforementioned examples are just a few of the many ways to partner AI with transportation to create a more advanced and more unified smart city.
NEXCOM’s Coral-enhanced solutions currently include their nROK 6222, nROK 7252, VTC 6222, VTC 7251, and MVS 2623. The Google Coral AI Edge telematics solutions are based on Intel® CPUs (Atom or Core) to deliver high processing power. The rugged computers are also designed to withstand harsh environments, built to MIL-STD-810G vibration and shock standards, and with wide operating temperature range of -20 or -30 to 60°C. Moreover, the solutions are easy to install. Interested parties can visit NEXCOM at www.nexcomusa.com, or contact them at (510) 656-2248 or sales@nexcom.com.
