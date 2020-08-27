Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Offender Sought After Walking Away from Prison Job Assignment

State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking Wake Correctional Center minimum custody offender Michael Lee Willis-Rockett (#1297881), who was reported missing from his prison job assignment this morning.

He was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white tee-shirt around 9:50 a.m. at the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex, where the offender worked a prison job loading trucks of supplies for the prison system.

Willis-Rockett, 29, is a white male who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs about 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar on his right arm and tattoos on his right eye, neck, chest, stomach and both arms.

He is serving a two-year sentence for identity theft/fraud and a probation revocation. After conviction in Brunswick, he was admitted to prison on Nov. 7, 2018. He was scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020.

If you see Willis-Rockett, please call 911 or the Wake Correctional Center at 919-733-7988. # # #

