Integral BioSystems Charitable Hand Sanitizer Project Completed
Integral BioSystems, Fisher Scientific and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council teamed-up to supply hand sanitizer to local non-profit organizations.
It was a real pleasure doing this project to benefit non-profit organizations.”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedford, MA – August 27, 2020 – With Boston-area Integral BioSystems LLC supplying the technical know-how and production capability, Thermo Fisher Scientific, through its Fisher Scientific division supplying all of the ingredients, and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) offering planning and logistical support for the project, 420 liters of hand sanitizer were produced and distributed to local non-profit organizations in need.
— Dr. Shikha Barman
The Integral BioSystems staff, led by CEO Dr. Shikha Barman, started working in May 2020 to produce 400+ liters of hand sanitizer and distribute it to local non-profit organizations in need. This goal was achieved by August 2020.
Special thanks go out to Jason at MassBio, Jane at Fisher Scientific, and Anne-Marie, Helice, Akshita, Grace, Fei and Koushik at Integral BioSystems.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
With Dr. Barman’s guidance, the Company has developed numerous dosage forms for many delivery routes. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be happy to answer questions about the suitability of Integral’s recently patented drug delivery platform technologies, NanoM™ and OcuSurf™, for your particular application.
Dave Karasic
Integral BioSystems, LLC
+1 617-820-8483
