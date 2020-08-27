VT Route 103 NB Closed - Shrewsbury
VT RT 103 in Shrewsbury near the Rustic Rooster is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle incident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
