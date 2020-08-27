Problem-Solving Court Expansion Underway

On August 6, 2020, the Governor signed into law LB1008 providing appropriations to establish Nebraska’s first Mental Health Court and expanding capacity for individuals to be served in Nebraska’s only Young Adult Court.

Mental Health Court Pilot

National research has supported mental health courts as effectively reducing recidivism among participants, improving mental health outcomes, and reducing incarceration length for participants. (Mental Health America, 2009) Appropriations from LB1008 will be used to implement a pilot mental health court in Nebraska. A component of this pilot court is an evaluation to assess if mental health courts can be operated effectively in Nebraska.

On April 22, 2020, the Nebraska Supreme Court approved the Nebraska Mental Health Court Best Practice Standards. These standards establish processes within the criminal justice system to stabilize behavior and engage participants with mental health treatment systems and programs.

Young Adult Court Capacity Increase

The Douglas County Young Adult Court has been providing services and supervision to young adults since 2004. Appropriations from LB1008 will increase this court’s capacity and provide additional access and services to current and future participants.

Young Adult Court is a judicially supervised program that provides a sentencing alternative for young adults charged with a felony offense. Key aspects of the Young Adult Court are community supervision, substance use treatment, mental health assistance, education, employment, and frequent drug testing. Young Adult Court Judge Shelly R. Stratman provides judicial oversight through regular team meetings and status hearings.

At the direction of the Nebraska Supreme Court Problem-Solving Court Committee, a group of professionals is currently developing best practice standards for the operation of young adult courts in Nebraska. The standards are being developed, utilizing literature that documents the most successful interventions to address this specialized population’s needs.