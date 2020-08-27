National Guard Soldiers Assist In Herkimer Dairy Distribution On Wednesday

CONTACT: Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Girard, 518-930-6427

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020

New York Army National Guard Soldiers will volunteer this week to assist in the distribution of milk for Herkimer County residents. The event is hosted by Herkimer County Community College and supplied through the American Dairy Association North ...

Related Media National Guard volunteers assist with dairy distribution July 30. Herkimer County Community College hosts another event August 26. National Guard volunteers assist with dairy distribution July 30. Herkimer County Community College hosts another event August 26.

HERKIMER, NY (08/25/2020) (readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Soldiers will volunteer this week to assist in the distribution of milk for Herkimer County residents. The event is hosted by Herkimer County Community College and supplied through the American Dairy Association North East.

What: Free Milk & Drive Thru Event

Who: Ten New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Recruiting & Retention Battalion support the American Dairy Association North East and Herkimer Community College. Herkimer County Legislator Robert Schrader is expected to be on site.

When: Wednesday, August 26, 11 am – 2 pm

Where: Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer, NY 13350

Media Availability:Interviews with volunteers and imagery of dairy distribution to community residents

BACKGROUND

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Dairy Association, local farmers, and county legislators combined to coordinate dairy and produce donations to members of the community in need.

The events provide a drive up food distribution effort.

Volunteers from the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion set up tents for distribution, directs traffic, and loads vehicles with other volunteers from the community and local government.

Past efforts, including a July 30 event, supplied local dairy and produce products to more than 1,200 community members.

Media can contact New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Girard, Section Chief for Company B, Recruiting & Retention Team for the Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley at 518-930-6427.