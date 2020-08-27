Vision Zero to promote traffic safety at Sheyenne Speedway August 30

North Dakota’s traffic safety initiative Vision Zero will be present at the Sheyenne Speedway Track Championship on August 30 in Lisbon, ND to promote personal responsibility as a driver and vehicle occupant.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) will have the rollover simulator at the grandstand entrance prior to the races from 4:30 - 6 pm. The rollover simulator recreates what happens to vehicle occupants during a rollover crash. The NDHP will also lead the race cars around the track as a pace car, and there will be Vision Zero items given away to spectators.

“The rollover simulator gives people a first-hand look at the deadly consequences of not wearing a seat belt,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas of the NDHP. “Buckling up is your best defense against injury or death in a vehicle crash.”

The races at Sheyenne Speedway begin at 6 pm, but Vision Zero will be set up to interact with race fans at 4:30 pm.

Learn more about Vision Zero strategy and its mission of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads at VisionZero.ND.gov. Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.