Road Closure in Marlboro, VT
Subject: Highway/Traffic Notification
VT Route 9 and Staver Rd intersection is blocked by a Tractor Trailer that is unable to move. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should expect delays in the area.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours or until the unit can be removed from the roadway.
Motorist should expect delays and use alternative routes.
Please drive safely.
J.J.
Westminster PSAP