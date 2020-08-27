Road Closure in Marlboro, VT

State of Vermont

Dept of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Subject: Highway/Traffic Notification

VT Route 9 and Staver Rd intersection is blocked by a Tractor Trailer that is unable to move. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should expect delays in the area.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours or until the unit can be removed from the roadway.

Motorist should expect delays and use alternative routes.

Please drive safely.

J.J.

Westminster PSAP