Standards Instructional Tool (SIT) & Framework to Use with the 2019 Nebraska Social Studies Standards & Inquiry Design Model | Nebraska Department of Education

With the adoption of the 2019 Nebraska Social Studies Standards, educators may be looking for open and high quality resources. By including teachers, education professionals, and key stakeholders, we have developed the Standards Instructional Tool (SIT) and Framework that provides educators with the standards related resources they may be looking for. And as an added bonus, the video explains how the SIT can be used to develop an inquiry-based lesson.

Guidance Documents

Nebraska Standards Instructional Tool and Framework

College, Career, and Civic Life (C3) Framework for Social Studies State Standards

Inquiry Design Model