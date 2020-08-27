Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,963 in the last 365 days.

Standards Instructional Tool (SIT) & Framework to Use with the 2019 Nebraska Social Studies Standards & Inquiry Design Model | Nebraska Department of Education

With the adoption of the 2019 Nebraska Social Studies Standards, educators may be looking for open and high quality resources. By including teachers, education professionals, and key stakeholders, we have developed the Standards Instructional Tool (SIT) and Framework that provides educators with the standards related resources they may be looking for. And as an added bonus, the video explains how the SIT can be used to develop an inquiry-based lesson.

Guidance Documents

Nebraska Standards Instructional Tool and Framework

College, Career, and Civic Life (C3) Framework for Social Studies State Standards

Inquiry Design Model

You just read:

Standards Instructional Tool (SIT) & Framework to Use with the 2019 Nebraska Social Studies Standards & Inquiry Design Model | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.