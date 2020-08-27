United for Human Rights Florida Launches an Online Classroom

United for Human Right's virtual classes take students lesson-by-lesson through the human rights curriculum

Free online courses available for teachers to help them during these "virtual times".

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for Human Rights Florida chapter is launching a free online classroom on their website, www.humanrights.com/course/. Teachers can log on and create an online class for their students, or individuals can go to the website and start a free course. The course covers the 30 human rights from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“We decided to bring human rights directly to people’s homes and classrooms,” stated Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of United for Human Right’s Florida chapter. “We know how difficult it can be these days for teachers and parents, so we want to help in any way we can. By delivering webinars directly into people’s classrooms, and making our human rights curriculum available as an online class, we’re aiming at creating an easier environment for teachers and a generation of youth to know what their rights are.”

United for Human Rights is the world’s largest non-governmental, human rights educational program. Since the inception of its youth component in 2001, Youth for Human Rights International, they have provided educational materials on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at no cost to educators around the world.

UHR Florida has delivered seminars and webinars to schools across the state: from Miami-Dade County and Orange County, to Hillsborough and Lee counties. The seminars are delivered by veteran human rights educators who have traveled the world and have a combined experience of nearly a century of working on human rights.

The online class parallels the Human Rights Educator Guide that was created by Youth for Human Rights International, the youth component of United for Human Rights. The guide contains 11 lessons plans with activities and problem solvers, walking you through all 30 articles of the Universal Declaration Human Rights.

To get more information contact the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, at (727) 265-7479, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Ask them anything on their social media by following their Facebook and Instagram @HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights’ Florida chapter:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”