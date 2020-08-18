Amid Florida Schools re-opening, teachers need assistance and guidance with how to reach their students

Child having fun

To schedule a webinar, or request assistance to start an online class with your students or kids, contact United for Human Rights Florida chapter.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for Human Rights Florida chapter is helping teachers by holding webinars and offering its educational program for free virtually. Due to the cautions that come with COVID-19, school boards across the state are each working out their plans to re-open schools, and what virtual classes they will be offering their students. To schedule a webinar, or request assistance to start an online class with your students or kids, contact United for Human Rights Florida chapter. Cristian@HumanRights.com

In July of this year, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran stated that upon reopening schools in August, "all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students."

This has produced a variety of responses from school officials; with some working out plans on how to provide on-campus schooling for those parents that wish to send their kids to school, while also providing virtual classes to those that don’t.

United for Human Rights is the world’s largest non-governmental, human rights educational program. Since the inception of its youth component in 2001, Youth for Human Rights International, they have provided educational materials on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at no cost to educators around the world.

The educational material that is offered includes an Educator’s Guide with lesson plans, activities and problem solvers; a public service announcement for each of the 30 human rights; an easy-to-read book containing all 30 rights and a Story of Human Rights animated documentary. Besides being available to be sent to any teacher across Florida, all the material is available online on their website. An educator can logon and create a free human rights classroom, and help their students through each of the lessons while grading their lessons virtually directly on the website.

Free webinars and workshops are also provided by UHR’s Program Director, Niko Papaheraklis.

“We know there are a lot of uncertainties right now. So we want to help by taking some weight off school official’s and the teacher’s shoulders.” Said Papaheraklis. “We can help teachers create their own online classrooms, and we can also tune-in and deliver webinars to students.”

To get more information contact the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, at (727) 265-7479, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Ask them anything on their social media by following their Facebook and Instagram @HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights’ Florida chapter:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”