Bikers Against Trafficking Applauded for Combatting one of the Largest Criminal Industries in the World

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just last month, Bikers Against Trafficking International (BAT) received four letters from officials applauding BAT for their work in saving children from human trafficking. The officials are: Marco Rubio, US Senator; Wayne Jacoby, the President of Global Education Motivators (GEM - a non-profit associated with the United Nations’ Department of Public Information); John Redman, the CEO of Community Alliance for Drug-Free Youth; and Bishop Craig A. Worsham, the President of the International Multi-faith Coalition.

Senator Rubio thanked the bikers for “helping to make Florida a safer and more humane place for us all.”

The President of GEM wrote, “I would like to extend my support and encouragement to Bikers Against Trafficking for being on the frontlines defending victims of human trafficking day in and day out.”

John Redman said, “Thank you for leading the charge to end human trafficking.”

And Bishop Worsham wrote, “I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate you on the work that you and your entire team have done to actively oppose this evil in all its forms… you are not only salvaging trafficking victims but giving them the knowledge and power to now succeed in a life of freedom where their human rights are respected.”

BAT uses educational materials provided by Youth for Human Rights, the youth component of United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida, to educate the community and former victims on what their rights are. The UHR material is based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations in 1948 and contains the 30 most widely-accepted human rights that everybody inalienably has. UHR offers this material for free to those interested in being a part of the movement.

“By forming partnerships and working together we can combine shoulders and take on human trafficking,” said Rainey Nave, the Vice President of BAT. “Human trafficking is happening all around us, in every state and every city. We need to bring a subject like this to the top of our priorities list and actually start working together to end this.”

Last year, BAT attended Sturgis bike week where they educated thousands of people on the signs of human trafficking, and as a result, saved several people from being trafficked while attending the event. More recently, they delivered a training seminar at Stetson University in Florida, educating students on what they can do on campus to join the fight.

For more information about Bikers Against Trafficking and United for Human Rights, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages: @BikerAgainstTraffickingFL and @HumanRightsFL or email BAT at Rainey@bikersagainsttrafficking.org.

About Bikers Against Trafficking:

Bikers Against Trafficking is an international, non-profit organization with the mission of eradicating human trafficking through education, advocacy, prevention and pro-active measures. Founded by Rainey and Doc, two Bikers who both have first-hand experience of being trafficked in their youth, they now dedicate their lives to ending human trafficking.

About United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. UHR is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was L Ron Hubbard, the founder of the Scientology religion who said, “Human Rights must be made a fact not an idealistic dream.”