WHO IS BORN BASIC?
Born Basic Hand Sanitizer and company stands for basic principles of life - honesty, integrity, fairness, quality, and giving back
The brand has been seen to make not only hand-sanitizer but is also fortifying itself to provide affordable, no-fluff -- clean & health safety solutions for its consumer.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At born basic we hope to accomplish a very basic goal: making an everyday product readily available for the everyday person. Company spokesperson states, “There are no gimmicks and flashy packaging to distract from what the product is. Our messaging is very straightforward and basic so the customer knows exactly what they are getting.”
The company is continually expanding product categories by offering clean and basic ingredients, and scaling out to various cleaning and personal care categories -- with hopes of continuing to make an impact in the community.
The product is available in all markets and headquartered in USA. Product is designed in USA, warehoused in the USA, and distributed in USA.
ABOUT BORN BASIC: Founded in 2019 by a family of US entrepreneurs, Born Basic, in the family of Scent Theory sanitization products’ mission is to ‘give back.’ The product was made to accomplish the simple goal of making an everyday product available to the everyday person. The product is: Simple. Transparent. Affordable (as evidenced through it’s packaging and aesthetic). The company looks to expand product categories offering clean and basic ingredients, and scale to additional various cleaning and personal care categories within the next year with hopes of continuing to make an impact in the community.
