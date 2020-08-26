For immediate release: August 26, 2020 (20-154)

Media inquiries: Jessica Baggett , Communications, 360-789-0058

Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

Updated Safe Start guidance for modified Phase 1 counties

OLYMPIA – Today the Washington State Department of Health is announcing a standardized set of activities for counties in modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.

To date, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas and Yakima counties had different approved activities in their modified Phase 1 plans. To create consistency in allowed activities, the state worked with local jurisdictions to agree on one set of activities that will be applied to all counties in modified Phase 1.

On August 27, the following new activities will be permitted in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties: outdoor group fitness classes with five or fewer people, indoor religious services at 25% capacity or 50 people (whichever is less), social gatherings with 5 or fewer people outside the household per week, professional services at 25% capacity and more.

For Chelan and Douglas counties, the following new activities will be permitted on August 27: limited activities in regulated pools, indoor religious services at 25% capacity or 50 people (whichever is less), curbside library services, drive in movies and more. Chelan and Douglas counties will have their in-store retail occupancy reduced from 50% to 30%, consistent with modified Phase 1 and Phase 2 guidance.

For a list of counties and their current phases, visit the Safe Start website.

Media note: All media questions can be directed to Secretary John Wiesman and Dr. Kathy Lofy during our media briefing Wednesday, 8/26, at 2pm PST. You may submit questions ahead of time to DOH-PIO@doh.wa.gov.

