Massage therapist in King County suspended due to sexual misconduct

For immediate release: February 10, 2026   (26-021)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of King County massage therapist Jason Senat (MA61218037) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that Senat sexually assaulted four clients while providing massage therapy services in Bellevue, Washington.

The suspension prohibits Senat from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Senat has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

