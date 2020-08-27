Williston Barracks/ DUI-D #1 & Possession of Marijuana
CASE#: 20A103632
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/27/2020 at approximately 0050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Browns Trace Road & Tarbox Road, Jericho, Vermont
VIOLATION:
1) Driving Under the Influence- Drugs #1
2) Possession of Marijuana
ACCUSED: Ely Webster
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/2020 at approximately 0050 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The operator, Ely Webster (19) of Richmond, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Webster under the influence of drugs. A search of Webster's vehicle resulted in Troopers seizing a criminal amount of marijuana. Webster was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
