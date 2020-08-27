Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ DUI-D #1 & Possession of Marijuana

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103632

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller                            

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/2020 at approximately 0050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Browns Trace Road & Tarbox Road, Jericho, Vermont

VIOLATION:

 

               1) Driving Under the Influence- Drugs #1

               2) Possession of Marijuana

 

ACCUSED: Ely Webster                                             

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/2020 at approximately 0050 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The operator, Ely Webster (19) of Richmond, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Webster under the influence of drugs. A search of Webster's vehicle resulted in Troopers seizing a criminal amount of marijuana. Webster was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020           

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

