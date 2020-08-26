Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:55 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, 41 year-old Hashim Khalphony Bright, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

