Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast.

                                                                                                                

At approximately 10:44 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. A handgun and a rifle were recovered by responding officers. 

 

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, 21 year-old Delonte I'Quan Jackson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside of a Home or Business, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and three counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

