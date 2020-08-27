Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige approves Mayor Caldwell’s Stay at Home Order

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has approved Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Emergency Order No. 2020-25, requiring individuals on Oʻahu to stay at home and work from home for two weeks. Exceptions include certain essential activities, and work that provides essential business and government services, or performs essential public infrastructure construction, including housing. For a list of essential businesses and services, go to Section 2F of Stay at Home Order.

The Order goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2020 and continues through Sept. 9, 2020

“We have taken measures in recent weeks to address the surge in COVID cases. Although we’ve seen a leveling off in cases on Oʻahu, they’re still too high and our healthcare system is still at risk. Let’s work together to flatten the curve,” said Gov. Ige.

The City and County of Honolulu’s “stay-at-home, work-at-home” order allows private educational institutions to operate as essential functions, as long as they (1) comply with Social Distancing Requirements to the extent applicable and reasonably possible; (2) comply with the face covering requirements; and (3) implement distance learning to the greatest extent possible.

The Department of Education and the UH Systems will determine what is necessary, appropriate and safe with respect to in-person instruction at the public schools and UH campuses.

All educational institutions are encouraged to utilize distance learning as much as possible.

Violation of this Order is a misdemeanor, with fines of up to $5,000, up to a year in prison, or both.

