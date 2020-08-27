EOC-IRE-100SMD IR Source Outperforms Micro Light Bulbs with higher power and 4 times the bandwidth
EOC-IRE-100SMD outperforms Micro Light Bulb for Gas Analysis & Spectroscopy with 4 times bandwidth to 20 microns. Also has higher optical output & lower power.
No reason anyone should use anything but the EOC-IRE-100SMD for gas analysis and spectroscopy considering the bandwidth (up to 20 microns), the robustness and electrical & optical power efficiency.”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOC-IRE-100SMD outperforms Micro Light Bulb for Gas Analysis and Spectroscopy with 4 times the bandwidth up to 20 microns vs 4.5 microns for the micro light bulb. The 100SMD also has higher optical power output with lower power consumption. Benefits include:
— Bill Bolster
*Broadband spectral emission up to 20 microns - Measurement of many different gases
*Emits directional radiation - More efficient use of the optical power
*Robust - Reliable, long-term stable measurement
*SMD housing - Easy assembly, low profile package, Overall height < 2 mm
*Low power consumption - Use in portable devices
