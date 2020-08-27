Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EOC-IRE-100SMD IR Source Outperforms Micro Light Bulbs with higher power and 4 times the bandwidth

Picture of the 100SMD and the micro light bulb

Advantages of a SMD IR light source vs a through hole bulb.

100SMD emits up to 14 microns. The micro light bulb quits at 4.5 microns limiting applications.

100SMD outperforms the micro light bulb (14 microns tops vs 4.5 microns)

EOC-IRE-100SMD outperforms Micro Light Bulb for Gas Analysis & Spectroscopy with 4 times bandwidth to 20 microns. Also has higher optical output & lower power.

No reason anyone should use anything but the EOC-IRE-100SMD for gas analysis and spectroscopy considering the bandwidth (up to 20 microns), the robustness and electrical & optical power efficiency.”
— Bill Bolster
SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOC-IRE-100SMD outperforms Micro Light Bulb for Gas Analysis and Spectroscopy with 4 times the bandwidth up to 20 microns vs 4.5 microns for the micro light bulb. The 100SMD also has higher optical power output with lower power consumption. Benefits include:
*Broadband spectral emission up to 20 microns - Measurement of many different gases
*Emits directional radiation - More efficient use of the optical power
*Robust - Reliable, long-term stable measurement
*SMD housing - Easy assembly, low profile package, Overall height < 2 mm
*Low power consumption - Use in portable devices

Bill Bolster
Electro Optical Components, Inc.
+1 707-568-1642
