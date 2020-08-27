AC&NC and axle ai team up for affordable media-industry storage solutions

axle ai and AC&NC team up for integrated solutions for video postproduction teams JetStor storage installed onsite at a major customer axle ai 2020 includes AI-driven speech transcription and remote browser access

NAS and SAN configurations offer remote access, industry-leading price performance in two turnkey solutions aimed at video and broadcast teams

Our bundled solutions offer full control and management over media stores ranging from small libraries to massive troves, all with unequalled simplicity - rapidly available via remote access.” — Gene Leyzarovich, President, AC&NC

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media software vendor axle ai is teaming up with AC&NC, a leader in on-premise data storage, to offer two turnkey solutions aimed at the video and broadcast industry.

The two bundles, priced at $17,995 and $37,995, represent complete solutions including all the hardware required to store large amounts of media content, as well as the remote access and search software and server platform that makes accessing that storage hardware as easy as possible.

• JetStor® NAS-axle ai bundle, $17,995, includes a JetStor XN8012R 2U NAS with 10 Gigabit connectivity and 140 terabytes of usable capacity, as well as a 5-user axle ai 2020 system on a 1U appliance with remote access, a suite of Adobe Creative Cloud panel integrations (Premiere Pro, AfterEffects, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and FCPX integration.

• JetStor SAN-axle ai bundle, $37,995, includes a JetStor 824iXD 4U SAN dual controller unit with 340 terabytes of usable capacity, as well as a 5-user axle ai 2020 system on a 1U appliance with remote access, a suite of Adobe Creative Cloud panel integrations (Premiere Pro, AfterEffects, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and FCPX integration.

Both bundles include all the software and hardware connectivity to permit browser-based remote access, remote file upload and download, and a range of review and approval workflows for in house and external participants.

Axle ai 2020 software features:

• integrated remote access tools including browser-based search, upload and download

• support for a wide range of Adobe Creative Cloud applications and workflows, including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, AfterEffects, Illustrator and InDesign

• integrated speech transcription for video and audio assets, and OCR for photo and document assets, massively improving searchability without labor-intensive tagging

• optional modules supporting native Avid and image sequence workflows, increasing axle ai's attractiveness in the high end of the post production market.

“Our flagship video search software, paired with remote access tools, have been helping teams maintain their workflows as more and more organizations make the move to remote work during Covid-19. Our new Adobe panels take this one step farther, enabling video editors to efficiently and easily collaborate on media projects while working from home.” said axle ai CEO Sam Bogoch, “With axle ai, any web browser connects your entire media library to your Adobe product suite.”

The JetStor XN8012R 2U NAS and JetStor 824iXD platforms are designed for enterprises of all sizes that demand storage that is robust, blazingly fast, and yet economical. “AC&NC’s arrays have always been popular with media and entertainment,” said Gene Leyzarovich, president of AC&NC, “but by partnering with axle ai, we’re now offering the industry a next-generation value proposition. Our bundled solutions offer full control and management over media stores ranging from small libraries to massive troves, all with unequalled simplicity. Moreover, all content is rapidly available via remote access, which is critical for today’s work environments.”

About axle ai

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. Its solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve how they create, share and store digital video content with software that’s easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple remote access, media management and transcription uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis and Quake Ventures. More information at https://axle.ai

About AC&NC

AC&NC™ meets the evolving needs for data storage, protection, and management. We leverage leading technologies to offer high-value solutions for NAS, SANs, clouds, and hyper-converged infrastructures (HCIs). Since 1994, our customers have spanned virtually every industry, and range from Fortune 500 enterprises to small- and medium-sized firms. We support environments from data centers and clouds to branch offices and remote sites. Our expertise and sourcing in storage products, including all-flash and hybrid storage, allow us to provide the best pricing on the market. More information at https://acnc.com.

