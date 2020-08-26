MnDOT to host virtual public meeting to discuss intersection improvements at Hwy 37 and Hwy 7 (Aug. 26, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2, to discuss proposed intersection improvements at Highway 37 and Highway 7 south of Iron Junction.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will discuss the proposed intersection improvement and will answer user-submitted questions during the meeting. It begins at 5 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, and learn more about the project, visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/d1/projects/th-37. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 910 3062. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be available on the project’s webpage (listed above) to be viewed whenever convenient.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###