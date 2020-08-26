RE: Traffic Alert I 89 NB Exit 14 South Burlington

***********UPDATE TO TRAFFIC ALERT*********************

Left hand lane has now been opened to traffic.

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 is shutdown in the area of Exit 14 NB South Burlington due to motor vehicle accident

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Regards VSP Williston