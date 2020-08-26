Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Traffic Alert I 89 NB Exit 14 South Burlington

***********UPDATE TO TRAFFIC ALERT********************

The roadway is now completely open for traffic 

 

Thank you

VSP  Williston

 

***********UPDATE TO TRAFFIC ALERT*********************

Left hand lane has now been opened to traffic.

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89  is shutdown in the area of  Exit 14 NB South Burlington due to motor vehicle accident

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Regards VSP Williston

 

 

 

