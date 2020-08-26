West Tennessee Weekly Construction August 26-September 2, 2020

TDOT Specifications state: There will be no temporary state route or interstate lane closures permitted from NOON Friday, September 4 through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, due to the Labor Day Holiday

District 47 - West TN – Northern CARROLL COUNTY, SR-22A: Bridge repair in Huntingdon over Brier Creek at LM 0.34 and over CSX Railroad at LM 3.10.

Restrictions: Monday, March 9, 2020: SR 22A will be reduced to one lane traffic with a traffic signal system.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 1 (US 70): The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from SR 22 at Court Square to Rosser Circle will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 22: The resurfacing on SR 22 from the end of the curb and gutter in Clarksburg to Bennetts Lane will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, I-155: Thursday, August 20, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be a “rolling” lane closure on I-155 between LM 0.76 and LM 9.4 for FWD testing and coring. Weather Permitting.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Sunday, July 19, 2020: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US 51): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 105 in Dyer County to South Main Street in Obion County.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): The resurfacing on SR 20 from US 51 (SR 3) to the Crockett County Line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from SR 182 to the SR 181 including bridge deck repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 2): Grading, drainage, construction of eight bridges on future I-69 from south of US 51 (SR 3) to south of US 45W (SR 5) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH through the US 51 (SR 3) portion of the project. The southbound traffic has been switched to the northbound side on SR 3 throughout the work zone, for phase 2 construction.

Restrictions: Wednesday, November 6, 2019: SR 3 will have traffic in the outside lanes in both directions. Inside lanes will be closed for construction. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with an 11’ 6” lane restriction.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Monday, July 29, 2019: SR 21 North from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road. The closure is to allow the construction of the overhead Bridge on the new portion of SR 21 along with the Road & Drainage of the I-69 mainline. Northbound traffic will detour from SR 21 East onto Clifford Rives Road, then North on Bethlehem Road, West onto Lindenwood Road before proceeding North on

SR 21. Southbound traffic will be in reverse order. Detour routes are posted.

OBION COUNTY, SR-43 (US 45E) : Repair of the bridges (right & left) on SR 43 over overflow will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-22 (US 45E): The repair of the ramp bridge on US 45E (SR 22) over SR 431 will cause the ramp to be closed. A detour to SR 431 is provided.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-89: The resurfacing on SR 89 from SR 54 to north of SR 190 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The resurfacing on SR 69 from the Wayne County line to Holland Creek Road will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road will be closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place starting August 27, 2020.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from Crucifer Road to near Sea Horse Drive will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from east of SR 22 to near the Chesterfield By-Pass, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures daily.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, August 29, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, August 29, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: I-40 westbound will have intermittent right and left lane closures from Exit 80B to Exit 79 to allow for installation of two overhead sign structures as well as the opening of the new concrete ramp at exit 80B. During this time, Exit 80B will be closed as well.

Saturday, August 29, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: I-40 eastbound will have intermittent right and left lane closures at Exit 80A to allow for the installation of an overhead sign structure. During this time, Exit 80A will have temporary closures while the sign is swung into place.

Monday, August 31 through Wednesday, September 2, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR-5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Wednesday, September 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have right lane closures at Exit 79 to remove barrier rail and reopen exit 79 on ramp at US 412.

(BACKUP DATE: Thursday, September 3, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.)

LOOK AHEAD:

Thursday, September 3, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-1: The repair of a bridge on SR 1 near Spring Creek, TN along with grading, drainage, and paving will cause temporary lane closures.

Restrictions: On April 13, 2020 there was an 11’ width restriction and a temporary signal put in place. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-5: The repair of the bridges on U.S. 45 (S.R. 5) over Overflow (L.M. 11.17), near the fairgrounds, will cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridges on I-40 over US 412 (SR 20) (LM 12.01) in Jackson.

Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) east and westbound at I‐40 for bridge repair activities.

Monday, August 31 through Thursday, September 3, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. AND Friday September 4, 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) east and westbound at I‐40 for bridge repair activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186:

Sunday, August 30 through Thursday, September 3, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures north and southbound for resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM-8.18).

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 11, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures north and southbound for resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM-8.18).

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15 (US 64): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on SR 15 (US 64) from Selmer city limits to near North SR 224, including bridge repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: Beginning, Monday, August 24 The Resurfacing with hot in place recycling on SR 57 from the Ramer City Limits (LM 12.00) to the Hardin County Line (LM 24.67), including bridge expansion joint repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

Restrictions: On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 there will be a 12’ width restriction implemented. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

WAYNE COUNTY, SR-69 : The resurfacing on SR 69 from the Alabama State Line to the Hardin County Line will cause temporary lane closures daily.

DISTRICT 47 & 48 Snowplowable Markers: Wednesday, August 26 through Wednesday, September 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be possible lane closures on I-155 (MM 0.00-MM 15.91) in Dyer County and I-40 (MM 27.02- MM 45.54) in Fayette, (MM 45.52- MM 67.08) in Haywood, and (MM 67.08-MM 94.95) in Madison counties at various locations for relensing and replacement of pavement markers.

Region IV On-Call Guardrail: Wednesday, August 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.00 and MM 108.00 in Madison, Haywood and Henderson Counties.

District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, August 26 through Wednesday, September 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from MM 35.0 to MM 43.0; Bridge Repair on I-40 eastbound over Wilder Creek at MM 34.

Wednesday, August 26 through Tuesday, September 1, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 a.m.: I-40 will have intermittent lane closures east and westbound from MM 35.0 to MM 43.0 for resurfacing activities. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-19: The resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on SR 19 from near Eastland Avenue to Haywood County Line will cause temporary lane closures daily.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: The resurfacing with full depth reclamation on SR 88 from Dee Webb Road to Key Corner Road, including bridge deck repairs will cause temporary lane closures daily.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 : The concrete repair using hot applied fiber reinforced polymer patching material on I-40 from MM 2 to MM 5.

Wednesday, August 26 through Tuesday, September 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, September 2 and Thursday, September 3, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 15, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. Weather Permitting.

Friday, September 18 through Monday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-269 : Bridge approach testing on I-269 at Fletcher Creek

Wednesday, September 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-269 at Fletcher Creek Overpass MM 4.4 to test the bridge approach slab.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (Union Ave) from Bellevue Blvd to BB King Blvd.

Wednesday, August 26 through Tuesday, September 1, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for the construction of ADA ramps and asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, September 2, Thursday, September 3, and Tuesday, September 8, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for the construction of ADA ramps and asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Resurfacing on SR 14 from the Mississippi State Line to SR 175

Thursday, August 27 through Wednesday, September 2, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, September 2, Thursday, September 3, and Tuesday, September 8, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Friday, September 4, 5:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m..: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR-14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE : Thursday, August 27 through Wednesday, September 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Wednesday, August 26 through Tuesday, September 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 300 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Thursday, August 27 through Wednesday, September 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations on SR 195, MM 4.0–MM 6.0 (Fayette County); SR 87,

MM 2.0-MM 3.0 (Lauderdale County); SR 3, MM 10.0–MM 24.0 (Lauderdale County), and on SR 205, MM 2.0–MM 3.0 (Shelby County). One lane will be closed. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, August 26 through Tuesday, September 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-240 eastbound EXIT 12A to Summer Ave., I-240 eastbound EXIT 28A to eastbound South Parkway, and I-55 southbound, EXIT 5A to eastbound Brooks Road.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, September 2, Thursday, September 3, and Tuesday, September 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-40 westbound on ramp from EXIT 12 from Sycamore View.

TDOT Region 4 On-Call Striping and Retrace

Wednesday, August 26, through Wednesday, September 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be moving lane closures for retracing of lines in Shelby County on I-40 from LM 0.0 (Mississippi River) to LM 30.6 (Fayette County Line), I-269 from LM 0.0 (Fayette Co Line) to LM 2.01 (SR385), I-240 from LM 0.0 (I-40) to LM 19.98 (I-40 Midtown), I-55 from LM 0.0 (MS State Line) to LM 12.28 (MS River).

NON-TDOT/City of Memphis work SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Memphis Cook Convention Center Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:00 a.m. through Monday, August 31, 2020: On October 7, 2019 the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound (Exit 1, Front Street) was fully closed for upgrades to the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The ramp split to Riverside Dr. will remain open. Traffic will be controlled by signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.