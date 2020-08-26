September fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at the following locations in the Upper Snake Region this September. These ponds are all close to town, making them an easy after school getaway or quick weekend outing. The cooler weather and shorter days should make for some great fishing fun for the entire family.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit our Fish Planner