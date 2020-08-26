PSD NEWS RELEASE – Department of Public Safety COVID-19 update for 8/25/20

Posted on Aug 25, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Four (4) additional Oahu Community Correctional Center staff and 1 Women’s Community Correctional Center staff member tested positive for COVID-19 There are no new COVID-19 positive cases to report today among inmates at OCCC.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there. The initial round of mass testing was completed on Thursday. PSD received 3 more inmate test reports, all of which were negative. The DOH will continue conducting follow up testing in the coming weeks on all inmates requiring it at OCCC. The facility was notified of positive test results for 4 OCCC staff.

The WCCC employee sought out private testing on 8/23/20. The result was reported to PSD today. The employee last worked on 8/19/20. The department is working with DOH on contact tracing at the facility.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/25/20

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 51 242 HCF 1 1 KCF 0 0 WCCC 2 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 57 243

* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

Professional deep-cleaning/sanitization services continues today (Tuesday) through Thursday in 3 housing units (Annex 1, Module 18 and Module 19).

The inmate releases directed through the Hawaii Supreme Court (HSC) orders are on-going. The list of names/criminal case numbers for 36 defendants released 8/24/20, per HSC court order, is attached. The HSC order requires that PSD provide a list of all inmates released under the order no later than the next day following the release. Note : Daniel Holcombe was on the 8/19/20 list produced pursuant to the Hawaii Supreme Court order. He posted bail bond on August 19, 2020 before the court could rule on his release. As a result, on August 20, 2020, the Court took no further action since the defendant posted surety to secure release on bond and was no longer in custody. The total count of inmates released per Hawaii Supreme Court order since 8/18 is 130.



All transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended through Friday, August 28. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible. PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.

PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

