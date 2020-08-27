Harris Financial Advisors Named One of the Top Financial Advisors in Los Angeles by AdvisoryHQ

Mary Harris, CFP®, President of Harris Financial Advisors

Firm recognized for its structured financial planning process, financial planning for women.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business research firm AdvisoryHQ has named Harris Financial Advisors as one of the top 12 financial advisory firms in Los Angeles for 2020. Harris Financial Advisors earned a 5-star rating as one of the best Los Angeles financial planners to consider partnering with this year. This is the third consecutive year that Harris Financial Advisors has ranked on the list, solidifying its place among an exclusive group of the area’s most prominent firms.

AdvisoryHQ researches the top financial advisors and wealth management firms in Los Angeles annually for its comprehensive list. Two key factors that enabled Harris Financial Advisors to rank as one of the top firms were its focus on financial planning for women in transition and its structured financial planning process.

“A key focus of our firm is helping women,” said Mary Harris, CFP®, president of Harris Financial Advisors. “From inspiration to taking action, we connect women with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed.”

Harris Financial Advisors provides support and guidance to women going through any number of financial challenges, such as inheritance, retirement, loss of a loved one, career change, divorce, and relocation. AdvisoryHQ also highlighted Harris Financial Advisors’ sophisticated wealth management strategy, which is designed to include the elements needed to build financial confidence and security.

AdvisoryHQ’s top ranking methodologies are based on a wide range of filters including quality of services provided, the overall value provided, transparency, customized services, history of innovation, customer experience, level of independence, and team excellence. Learn more about AdvisoryHQ’s selection methodologies for ranking top advisors here.

About Harris Financial Advisors

Founded in 1992, Harris Financial Advisors is an independent, fee-based wealth management firm based in Torrance, California. The firm offers integrated and comprehensive wealth management services for executives, business owners, women in transition, retirees, and nonprofits. Harris Financial Advisors is also a fiduciary, which means it upholds a legal obligation of complete transparency to put its clients’ interests first.