Consecutive weekend closures of SR 302 Purdy Bridge begin Sept. 11

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

Travelers will follow a 5-mile signed detour around Henderson Bay

GIG HARBOR – Key Peninsula travelers using the State Route 302 Purdy Bridge need to prepare for three weekends of around-the-clock closures, beginning Friday, Sept. 11.

The closures will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to preserve and repair the pavement on the bridge deck, creating a smoother drive for people traveling.

To do this, crews will close it to all travelers during the following weekends:

Bridge closure dates

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

Contractor crews will prepare the deck for an epoxy overlay the first weekend, followed by ongoing repairs the second and third. This will preserve the pavement on the bridge and is more cost effective than replacement.

During each closure, travelers will follow a 5-mile signed detour along 94th Avenue Northwest, Sidney Road Southwest, Southeast Pine Road, Bethel-Burley Road South, 66th Avenue Northwest, 154th Street Northwest and the SR 302 Spur. Weekend travelers should add plenty of extra time to help prevent delays.

The work is extremely weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

Travelers can sign up for additional project email alerts. Real-time traveler information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.