RE: VT RT 67 Closed - Shaftsbury

ROADWAY IS NOW OPEN.

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 67 in Shaftsbury is currently closed near the intersection with Harrington Rd, the roadway is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle incident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorists should expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

VT RT 67 Closed - Shaftsbury

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

