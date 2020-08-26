NDOT Completes Fallon-Area Roadway Access Improvements Including New Four-Way Stop at U.S. 95 and Sheckler Rd.

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has substantially completed a project to enhance sidewalks and sidewalk ramps on nearly two miles of U.S. 95 through the heart of Fallon. NDOT is reminding drivers to stop for a new stop sign place on U.S. 95 at Sheckler Road installed as part of the project.

Previously, the intersection featured stop signs on Sheckler and Wildes roads, with free-flowing traffic on U.S. 95. The new highway stop signs provide protected turns to and from U.S. 95 for enhanced mobility and safety. Flashing beacons atop the stop signs provide extra visibility to raise driver attention to stop for the new stop signs.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and attentively, following all traffic signage. Drivers should be prepared to stop at the new stop signs and leave extra time to travel through the intersection.

NDOT will continue to evaluate potential future intersection improvements as warranted by traffic needs.

The stop sign installation completes an NDOT project launched in March to enhance sidewalks and sidewalk ramps on nearly two miles of U.S. 95 through the heart of Fallon to provide additional roadway connectivity, accessibility and safety. The improvements are part of the up to $5 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates every year to Americans with Disabilities Act-related improvements to enhance roadway connectivity, safety and accessibility for all.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.