KC Craichy to Host Online COVID-19 Town Hall Friday for Faith Leaders and Physicians
The purpose of the session titled COVID-19 is Not a Death Sentence is to help the country re-open safely.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health researcher and Living Fuel founder KC Craichy will host an online town hall meeting for faith leaders and physicians Friday night (August 28) from 8-9:30 p.m. Eastern titled COVID-19 is Not a Death Sentence. The session is designed to share the latest information from leading doctors about COVID-19 treatments so faith leaders can begin to re-open their houses of worship safely and doctors can learn about other treatment options to consider.
Doctors George Fareed, MD; Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Leigh Erin Connealy, MD will be presenting information about effective treatment options for outpatient and inpatient situations as well as COVID-19 prevention strategies for frontline workers and those at high risk of experiencing a poor outcome.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken the lives of many older Americans and those with underlying medical conditions. But the fear of death from COVID-19 by those who are generally in low risk categories has allowed government officials to take away many God-given, constitutionally protected freedoms without much pushback. Businesses have been forced to close and houses of worship have had to resort to online services to reach their members.
“This town hall is planned for those in the faith and medical communities but in reality everyone needs to hear this information and all are welcome to sign up,” Craichy said. “Fear of COVID-19 is keeping some people bound and I’m convinced those who listen to this information with an open mind will be empowered to find ways to start getting this country moving again.”
The town hall is being conducted in association with PeaceablyGather, a ministry that has helped more than 3,000 churches re-open during this crisis. They are hoping this information will help other congregations re-open safely as well.
Go to Pandemictownhall.com to sign up for this free informational meeting.
This town hall is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment provided by a qualified healthcare provider.
More about KC Craichy
KC Craichy is a best-selling author, recognized expert on natural health, sports performance nutrition and a sought after speaker on chronic diseases. He is also the founder of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. His Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV.
