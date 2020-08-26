State Police Investigate Unattended Death After Apparent Hit And Run Crash In Baltimore County

August 26, 2020

(OWINGS MILLS, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating an unattended death after an apparent hit and run crash and extensive search for the driver in Baltimore County.

The deceased is identified as Marcus Nix, III, 33, of Owings Mills, Md. Nix was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Monday night, troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on the MD Route 140 exit ramp off of I-795 in Baltimore County. Multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting the crash were received, including a witness who saw someone walking near the scene. Moments prior to the single vehicle crash, the barrack also received 9-1-1 calls reporting a hit and run on I-795 near Franklin Boulevard.

Responding troopers and officers from the Baltimore County Police Department found the single vehicle involved, a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica van, overturned off of the roadway near the curve of the Route 140 exit ramp. No one was in or around the vehicle.

An immediate search of the area for the occupant(s) of the vehicle was conducted by Maryland State Police, assisted by officers from the Baltimore County Police Department and EMS personnel from the Baltimore County Fire Department. The Baltimore County Police Department’s Aviation Team also responded in their helicopter to assist with the extensive search using spotlights and infrared cameras. No one was found in the area of the crash.

In an attempt to find the owner of the Chrysler Pacifica, identified as Marcus Nix, III, troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack and Baltimore County police officers responded to the address associated with the vehicle registration on Monday night. Family members informed police that Nix had not returned home and was not answering phone calls. Police advised the family of the location of the crash, the ongoing search for the occupant(s) and the active investigation.

On Tuesday, August 25th, family and friends of the deceased responded to the area of the crash. They informed police they had come out multiple times to walk through the woods and were unsuccessful at locating Nix, who was believed to have been driving the van. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. that same night, the Golden Ring Barrack received a 9-1-1 call from a family member from the crash scene, attempting to report Nix missing.

While on the telephone with the Duty Officer at the Golden Ring Barrack, the body of the deceased was located in the grass approximately 300 feet from the crash scene and on the opposite side of the roadway. Troopers were immediately dispatched to the scene along with emergency medical service personnel from Baltimore County.

The deceased victim was identified as Nix. He was located in an area that was thoroughly searched on Monday, August 24 and would have been clearly visible to searchers. Investigators on the scene found no evidence that Nix had been ejected from the vehicle or that he was struck by a vehicle.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Crime scene analysts from the Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene and gather evidence. During the continuing investigation, it was determined Nix’s license was revoked. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office was advised of the incident.

Information was developed that Nix’s vehicle may have been involved in a prior hit and run crash around 7:45pm on Monday evening. Police were informed that Nix’s vehicle rear ended a pickup truck hauling a trailer on I-795 near Franklin Blvd. There were no reported injuries in the hit and run crash.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation or who may have witnessed the reported hit and run or single vehicle crash, calls are being taken by the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. Calls may remain confidential.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov, 410-653-4236