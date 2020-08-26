TCEQ approves fines totaling $419,992

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $352,058 against 22 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, three multimedia, one municipal solid waste, one industrial wastewater discharge, two municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, six public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three petroleum storage tank and one air quality.

In addition, on Aug. 18, the executive director approved penalties totaling $67,934 against 27 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2020. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.