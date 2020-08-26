Advanced Dentistry of Centre County welcomes Dr. Brian Kwon, D.D.S.
Advanced Dentistry of Centre County has announced the addition of Dr. Brian Kwon, D.D.S. to their state-of-the-art dental practice.STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Dentistry of Centre County has announced the addition of Dr. Brian Kwon, D.D.S. to their state-of-the-art dental practice.
Dr. Kwon is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Dental Medicine and has spent the past six years in the Philadelphia area. He is thrilled to relocate to State College and join this incredible community and practice.
"I am excited to join Advanced Dentistry and meet patients in State College. Having spent most of my life in big cities, I love the tranquility and beautiful scenery of State College balanced with the energy and enthusiasm of Nittany Lions fans. I am looking forward to providing thorough and quality dental care to new neighbors in the Happy Valley community and become a part of the Nittany Lions frenzy.” says Dr. Kwon
Prior to achieving his DDS, Dr. Kwon worked at the Stem Cell Research labs at the University of Southern California and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr. Kwon completed his undergraduate degree at the University of California, Irvine.
Located in the heart of State College, PA, Advanced Dentistry of Centre County is a family-friendly dental practice offering comprehensive general and family dentistry. Amenities of this state-of-the-art office include everything from their in-office Starbucks kiosk, relaxing treatment rooms to cutting-edge technologies, like digital x-rays and 3D impressions.
For more information, you can visit Advanced Dentistry of Centre County in State College, PA or call their office at 814-238-243.
