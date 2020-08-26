3,059 citations issued during Click it or Ticket enforcement campaign

Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 through August 13, 2020 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 3,059 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 1,219 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 31 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 1,338. The traffic stops also resulted in 116 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 56 uninsured motorists, 103 suspended/revoked license violations, 38 drug arrests, 15 citations for distracted driving, 27 warrants served, and six driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

Of those motor vehicle fatalities that were seat belt eligible in North Dakota in 2019, 46% were not wearing a seat belt. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

This additional enforcement is part of the Vision Zero summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. H.E.A.T. will continue through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free, and follow all posted speed limits.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.