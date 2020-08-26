American Sanders Expands Rotary Sanders Wood Floor Product Line With Epoch HD-20
American Sanders Expands announces a new wood floor rotary sander, the Epoch HD-20. This multi-purpose 230-volt sander features a 20-inch diameter sanding head.SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sanders, a worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders, edgers, and finishes, announced the Epoch HD-20 as the latest addition to the Epoch line of rotary sanders.
The Epoch HD-20 is a dual speed, multi-purpose 230-volt rotary sander featuring a 20-inch diameter sanding head ideal for use on gym floors and other large jobs. Core features the Epoch HD-20 shares with the rest of the Epoch product line include a two-speed high-torque motor and adjustable weight kit providing the versatility to use the machine for sanding floors, intercoat abrasion, fine finishing and polishing of wood floors. Mated to the American Sanders 20-inch HydraSand 20 multi-head sanding disc, the Epoch HD-20 acts as a planetary sander for aggressive cutting power that leaves a very smooth surface.
“American Sanders offers a complete gym floor program of machines, finishes, paints, and cleaners that has included 16-inch and 20-inch rotary sanders” said Roy Cox, Global Product Manager for the company. “This 20-inch version of our hugely successful 230-volt Epoch HD offers a significant jump in productivity for gym floor contractors, or any contractor sanding and finishing wood floors in large rooms. In the gym, using the Epoch HD-20 for that final cut delivers a uniquely smooth, blended scratch while saving time, since the Epoch HD-20 can go to work while the rider set-up is still working on the previous cut.”
The American Sanders Epoch line of rotary sanders includes the 16-inch 110-volt Epoch, the 16-inch 230-volt Epoch HD, and the 20-inch 230-volt Epoch HD-20. These versatile machines are most commonly used with the HydraSand multi-head sanding disc available in both 16-inch and 20-inch models.
About American Sanders
American Sanders began in 1903 as The American Floor Surfacing Machine Company and built the first floor sanding machine on record with the U.S. Patent Office. More than one hundred years later, American Sanders remains the worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders and edgers for the professional contractor as well as the do-it-yourselfer. Today American Sanders continues this heritage with innovative equipment designs complimented by state-of-the-art formulation and production of water-based wood floor cleaners and antimicrobial finishes for a wide range of residential and commercial applications. American Sanders is a division of Amano Pioneer Eclipse. For more information, visit www.americansanders.com or call 336-372-8080.
