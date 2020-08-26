Lone Star School of Music Offers Specialized Music Classes for Students with Down Syndrome and Autism
Instructors receive yearly training and are one of the only schools in Austin to offer these classes.
Music lessons for children with Autism, Down Syndrome, and the Hearing Impaired can be really life-changing”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Lone Star School of Music is pleased to announce it is offering specialized music classes to students with special needs, particularly those with Autism, Down Syndrome, and the Hearing Impaired.
Lone Star School of Music is a music school in Austin, Texas, which provides exciting music lessons to students of all ages. The company boasts some of the best music teachers in the area and offers affordable music lessons for a wide variety of instruments, including guitar, drums, voice, and even DJ lessons, just to name a few.
In the company’s most recent news, Lone Star School of Music is excited to announce it is offering special needs music lessons to inquisitive students in the community. Lessons are provided to students from highly trained skilled instructors who are exceptional teachers and musicians, in addition to being trained to work with students with Autism, Down Syndrome, and the Hearing Impaired.
“At Lone Star, you can rest assured that our faculty are highly trained and skilled in their instrument(s) and to work with special needs students,” says founder of Lone Star School of Music. “We make it our mission to employ only the best instructors through our extensive background check and lengthy interviews. We are extremely proud of our team and the feedback we receive from students and parents truly speaks to the exceptional work we do.”
“Music lessons for children with Autism, Down Syndrome, and the Hearing Impaired can be really life-changing,” Goldsmith states. “Music is a wonderful way for any students to express themselves in a fun and creative way, while helping them to develop new skills and interests.”
Lone Star School of Music offers music lessons to students interested in a host of different instruments and skill sets, including:
• Piano
• Voice
• Guitar
• Banjo
• Bass
• Cello
• DJ Lessons
• Drums + Percussion
• Mandolin
• Music Production
• Ukulele
• Viola
• Violin
For more information about Lone Star School of Music, or to register, please visit www.lonestarschoolofmusic.com/special-needs-music-lessons.
About the Company
Lone Star School of Music offers a variety of music lessons to students of all ages in four convenient locations across the Austin area: Lakeway, Dripping Springs, and Southwest Austin.
