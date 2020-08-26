"Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free" to debut at Venice International Film Festival on September 2nd, 2020

One of only six feature length documentary films officially selected for Venice Production Bridge's Gap Financing Market

The struggle for Women's Rights in Iran, an inspiring story full of brave, resilient women who refuse to let hope die.” — Dawn Gifford Engle

VENICE, ITALY, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free" is one of only 28 feature length films selected for the Venice Production Bridge’s gap financing market, and a Festival Cut of the film will debut in Venice on September 2nd, 2020.

Shirin Ebadi, the first Muslim woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, has inspired millions around the globe through her work as a human rights lawyer defending women and children against a brutal regime in Iran. Now the film, "Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free", tells for the very first time her riveting personal life story of courage and defiance in the face of a government out to destroy her, her family, and her mission. She continues the struggle for women's rights in Iran, in the face of a government determined to take everything from her.

The film is directed by Dawn Gifford Engle, whose previous documentary, “The Dalai Lama: Scientist,” premiered at Venice in 2019, and her film, "Desmond Tutu: Children of the Light" will also be featured on Venice's Digital Library Platform throughout the festival. An activist and a filmmaker, she has won more than 20 "best director" awards for her films, and she has been nominated 17 times for the Nobel Peace Prize -- by Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, including Shirin Ebadi.

"Ever since I met Shirin Ebadi," director Engle says, "I have been fascinated by her courage in taking on one of the most repressive regimes in the world. She lives under constant death threats. She is spied upon and followed. She was thrown into prison, and when that did not break her, they imprisoned her sister, and her husband, and took from her every single thing that she owned, including her ability to return to her beloved country without being tossed into prison for life. But they could not take away her fierce conviction that her people would one day be free – and that it will, indeed, be the women of Iran who will finally bring about an end to this brutal regime."

Executive Producer Ivan Suvanjieff says, "The audience for this film is people who care about rights for women, people who care about Human Rights, and those who are interested in the Nobel Peace Prize, or Iran, or Persian history, or the Middle East. And everyone around the world who is looking for an inspiring story full of brave, resilient women who refuse to let hope die.

The film, which tells the story of the struggle for Women's Rights in Iran, is 78 minutes long and will be featured throughout the festival's run.

Film Trailer