Fashiondex and LIM College Host a Webinar on How to Produce Clothing Sustainability in the USA
Learn the challenges and opportunities of producing on-demand and sustainable clothing in the US on Thursday, August 27th at 1EST/10PST.NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can a fashion business or designer manufacture responsibly, sustainably and cost-effectively, without making hundreds or thousands of styles overseas in China, Vietnam or India?
Learn the challenges and opportunities of producing clothing in the US at an online panel conversation Thursday, August 27th at 1pmEST/10amPST. The panel will be a Conversation on Sustainable, On-Demand and Place-Based production and focus on low-impact and ethical fashion clothing and accessory manufacturing in the USA.
The conversation features speakers from 5 domestic factories, who will share their work and strategies to help you make clothing and accessories sustainably, with no waste, and with ethical practices. The speakers sharing solutions to your production needs are:
• David Prentice of OnPoint Manufacturing- a Kentucky sewing factory
• Chung Yu of MCM Enterprises- a New York City apparel factory
• Jacyln Jones of Clover & Cobbler- a California shoe-making factory
• Ngozi Okaro of Custom Collaborative- a New York City fashion-skills school and factory
• Beth Esponnette of Unspun- a California technology and jeans factory
The panel will be moderated by StudyNY founder and designer Tara St. John and LIM College’s supply-chain alum Bettina Hobson.
The panel is a collaboration of Fashiondex.com and LIM College and part of their Fashion and Sustainability Summit 2020 Series.
To REGISTER for the webinar and ask questions to the factories and speakers, visit: http://fashiondex.com/series/ and click on Week 8: A Conversations on Sustainable, On-Demand and Place-Based Production. The Fashion & Sustainability Summit series panel is Thursday, August 27th, from 1-2 pm EST/10-11 am PST.
Press wishing to be on live asking questions, please email: Press@fashiondex.com
For more information on the Fashion and Sustainability Summit call 212 647 0051 or email summit@fashiondex.com.
