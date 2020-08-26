Sindhi Foundation is organizing webinars in US and Canada, International Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Faces of Sindhis who have been forcibly disappeared

Toronto, Canada: Sindhi Foundation is organizing a virtual conference on International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

I also want to tell the families of the victims of enforced disappearances, that we are not weak, we are very strong and if we all stand united for Sindh, we will get all our people freed.” — Munawar Laghari

TORONTO, OTTAWA, CANADA, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Nations' International day of the victims of Enforced Disappearances Sindhi Foundation is organizing webinars in US and Canada to commemorate UN’s International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.Toronto, Canada: The United Nations observes August 30 every year as the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Sindhi Foundation organizes a conference every year at the National Press Club, Washington DC but due to covid-19 this year Sindhi Foundation is organizing a virtual Conference.Sindhi Foundation has been actively raising its voice against Enforced Disappearances of Sindhis at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, in the United Nations, New York and Human Rights Council, Geneva. Enforced Disappearances is the most challenging phenomena in the recent history of Sindh. Until and unless the developed nations do not take notice and put pressure on the Pakistani government this practice will continue.In the upcoming webinar the speakers will share ideas, stories and reflections on the recent surge of cases of enforced disappearances of Sindhis in Pakistan. Canadian Member of Parliament Mr. Tom Kmiec will be the keynote speaker. He presently serves as the Conservative National Caucus Chair for Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition and previously served on the Finance and Foreign Affairs Committees. Among others Mr. Tarek Fatah is a Journalist and Author. Mr. Fatah was jailed twice by the Pakistani military regimes. Mr. Sindhi Inam, a poet, writer, publisher and Human Rights Defender who was forcibly disappeared on August 10, 2017 and remained captive for more than 10 months. Mr. Munawar Laghari is Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation. Mir Muzaffar, Director at Sindhi Foundation will moderate the program.Enforced disappearances is not only an issue in Sindh but in the other provinces of Pakistan as well, however the number of victims have escalated in Sindh. Recently there has been a big wave of abductions by police, rangers and Pakistani agencies and in the last few months alone more than 91 Sindhis are abducted in Pakistan.Sindhi Foundation will raise its voice against enforced disappearances in Sindh with members of the Canadian Parliament.

Sindhi Inam who has also been a victim of enforced disappearances has led the protests in Sindh, Pakistan recently along with the families of victims.