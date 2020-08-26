Infopercept Consulting to host Cybersecurity Strategy Series For New Age Digital Warfare

The webinar will see noted experts talk about the impact of Covid-19 on security operations and challenges, and other relevant topics.

THE UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The webinar will see noted experts talk about the impact of Covid-19 on security operations and challenges, and other relevant topicsNew York : As a part of its Thought Leadership initiative, leading Managed Security Services provider Infopercept Consulting, which has presence in US, India, Middle East, and Africa, is hosting an online panel discussion on ‘Cybersecurity Strategy Series For New Age Digital Warfare’ on September 25,2020.The Covid-19 pandemic has given risen to new cybersecurity threats and challenges for businesses around the world. There has been a sharp rise in phishing scams and other cyber-attacks since the outbreak, making cybersecurity imperative.The first of the series of webinars and other events planned by Infopercept Consulting will discuss the impact of Covid-19 on security operations, security challenges for the next 3-4 years with a future proof security operations plan, organizing CISO desk, top-level people process technology outlook with a long-term perspective, and other critical issues.The webinar will feature Dr. Lopa Mudraa Basuu, ex-Chief Information Security Officer(CISO) at Nissan Motors, and Dr Arun Desouza, CISO at Nexteer Automotive, discuss these critical issues and more with Jaydeep Ruparelia, Co-founder of India-based Infopercept Consulting.The experts will also demystify issues surrounding security operations, provide insights on Security Orchestration, Automation and Response, and General Optimization practices, and present their technology outlook with a long-term perspective.In his capacity as Co-founder, Jaydeep leads a team of experienced veterans, technical experts & security enthusiasts having excellent practical experience and knowledge in the cybersecurity domain, latest trends, and security innovations. Infopercept specializes in cybersecurity and adopts different strategies to fight digital adversaries and to protect clients’ digital assets.Dr. Lopa has almost two decades of experience in Information Security, Data Privacy, and Risk Management & Governance with a proven track record of delivering value. She has expertise in Enterprise Security, Risk Governance Portfolio Management, Cyber Defense Program Management, Security Architecture, Security Operations, Privacy Program Management, Shadow IT Governance, Risk-based Tech-Audit, etc.Dr Arun is a technology evangelist with extensive global IT and security leadership and organizational transformation experience, including as CISO and CIO. His areas of expertise include strategic planning, risk management, identity management, cloud computing, and privacy. His current interests include the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Zero Trust, Software Defined Perimeter & Self-Sovereign Identity.Please visit the following link to register for the webinar:Infopercept ConsultingInfopercept Consulting ( www.infopercept.com ) is a Global Managed Security Service Provider and Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions Provider based out of Ahmedabad, India. It also has footprints in the USA, Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, and other places. The company came into existence in 2014. Its specialized core team comprises experienced veterans, technical experts & security enthusiasts having excellent practical experience and knowledge in the cybersecurity domain, latest trends and security innovations. For more information you can visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/infopercept-consulting-pvt-ltd/about/ Infopercept Consulting have quacentres namely SOC (Security Optimization Center), TOC (Technology Optimization Center) ,COC (Compliance Optimization Center), and AOC (Automation Onboarding Center) operating 24/7, 365 days.