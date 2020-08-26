Verve Dynamics (Pty) Ltd Concludes Development Of Their Cannabidiol (CBD) To Cannabinol (CBN) Conversion Process.
There are a number of methods that already exist for producing CBN. However, we believe our process to be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly method with huge commercial scalability.”SOMERSET WEST, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verve Dynamics (Pty) Ltd today announced that they have recently finalised development work on a proprietary process for the conversion of Cannabidiol (CBD) to Cannabinol (CBN) using only natural food grade reagents, in-situ, with very low energy technology.
— Richard Davies
“We are very pleased with the outcome of our latest development” says Richard Davies, CEO of Verve Dynamics. “There are a number of methods that already exist for producing CBN. However, we believe our process to be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly method with huge commercial scalability.”
Verve’s announcement comes as a potential lifeline to many who have seen the price of CBD isolate crash from around $30 000/kg in 2016 to less than $3 000/kg today. “We are very fortunate and grateful to have had the experience and skills needed in-house for us to be able to value add through these difficult times” says Davies. “While many of the big international cannabis companies have focused their spend mainly on acquiring multiple high-tech grow facilities, and numerous product brands, we’ve instead gone for an agile product innovations approach, by spending more on R&D, new product development, and most importantly, taking time to understand critical market trends as our industry continues to mature.”
Verve will soon be offering customers, with the required regulatory approvals, the opportunity to have their CBD isolate or distillate reworked and converted to CBN through their sister company Verve Dynamics Inc based in the majestic Kingdom of Lesotho.
“It was quite unfortunate that we were unable to commission our Lesotho facility before the lockdown was implemented in March” Davies said, “ but we are looking forward to getting back to our Lesotho facility and realising these new opportunities that we have been working on during the past 5 months.”
The Verve Lesotho facility is expected to be commissioned and at full operational capacity by mid-December. The company encourages LP’s to take advantage of this latest development and welcomes any enquiries related to their processing capabilities.
