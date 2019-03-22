Verve Dynamics Inc. and Maluti Green Med Succesfully Conclude the First Legal Transaction of Medical Cannabis in Africa

MASERU, LESOTHO, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve Dynamics Incorporated (Pty) Ltd today announced that it has successfully concluded the first legal purchase of medicinal cannabis flowers in Africa for processing at it's Bela-Bela site."We are again part of being a first in Africa: says Richard Davies, CEO of Verve, "By supporting cannabis license holders like Maluti Green Med (MGM) we are continuing to ensure that the value add is kept local, and the people of Lesotho keep benefiting from this emerging market".When asked for comment Dr Makwarela of MGM said: "As a licensed Drug Operator in Lesotho we are extremely pleased to be working with Verve, we have now proven our ability to get operational, sell product, and claim a first mover advantage in the local cannabis cultivation market".Verve Dynamics intends opening its state of the art cultivation and processing facility by the end of April 2019. "Not only will we be purchasing high grade material from our local partners , but we will also be toll processing cannabis for them too: says Davies. "This service will include full spectrum extraction, isolation of individual actives, as well as packaging & drop shipping of their material through our secure network of aircraft and 3rd party bonded warehousing".When asked for comment Mr Sam Matekane of MGC said: "We have had a lot of experience working with high value goods so we understand the complexities of such an undertaking. We are working closely with the Ministry of Health, Police officials, and international security companies to ensure that everything is transparent and follows international regulations when importing or exporting this valuable product".-ENDS-



