Verve Dynamics (PTY) Ltd Proudly Announces Their Nano & Micro Range Of Active Nutraceutical Ingredients
Verve Dynamics (PTY) Ltd proudly announced today that they have officially launched their fully Water Dispersible Nano & Micro Range of Active Nutraceutical Ingredients.
— Richard Davies
“Nanotech has rapidly become the go-to solution for both the pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals industries when searching for more effective drug delivery systems with increased bioavailability, especially in the field of hydrophobic compounds such as cannabinoids and alkaloids”: says Verve Dynamics CEO Richard Davies.
A number of published studies using SNEDDS (self-nano emulsifying drug delivery system) and SMEDDS (self-micro emulsifying drug delivery system) have already shown to increase both oral and topical bioavailability of active ingredients over typical delivery systems thus motivating further research & development by Verve.
The Nano & Micro formulations developed by Verve have been specifically optimised for their superior self-emulsifying efficiency, drug dispersion characteristics, and most importantly droplet size; typically 30-50nm for the SNEDDS base, 100-250nm for SMEDDS, and 200-500nm for the complexed products.
“We have shown our formulations to be both superior in ease of use and stability by allowing for stable nano and microemulsions to be formed in water at room temperature without the need for expensive equipment”: says Davies “We also believe that our CBD/protein complex (200mg/g) and CBN/phospholipid complex (300mg/g) are the highest commercially available ANI’s produced exclusively using only natural ingredients”.
